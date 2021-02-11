Russia Could Consider Returning to Open Skies If US Returns - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia would consider returning to the Open Skies Treaty if the United States changed its decision to leave, but there would not be any concessions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia would consider returning to the Open Skies Treaty if the United States changed its decision to leave, but there would not be any concessions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"If the United States, as it reviews its foreign policy priority and analyzes the legacy of [ex-President Donald] Trump's administration, decides that an alternative is possible and signals that Washington is ready to start returning to the Open Skies treaty, we might somehow adjust the decision to launch internal procedures [for leaving the treaty," the diplomat said.

"But nobody should expect Russia to make any concessions," Ryabkov added.