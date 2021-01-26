Russia Could Extend Support for CAR to Other African Countries - African Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia could extend the support and military cooperation it offered to the Central African Republic (CAR) to other countries in Africa, Smail Chergui, the African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security, told Sputnik.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Moscow was ready to consider sending more advisers to the car if the country's government made such a request. In December, the foreign ministry said Russia sent 300 instructors to the CAR to train national armed forces and help boost the country's defense capabilities

"Russia is a long time friend of Africa and has not only supported our Member States in the United Nations Security Council, but it has also supported multilateral organizations such as the African Union to advance our common African agenda and, of course, through bilateral engagements.

The support provided by Russia to the CAR, for example, or other countries in the region through military-to-military cooperation could be replicated elsewhere," Chergui said.

"Ultimately, the best approach, and I believe Russian authorities understand this, is to support African-led initiatives," the commissioner added.