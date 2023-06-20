UrduPoint.com

Russia Could Fine Apple $47,500 For Refusing To Delete Prohibited Content - Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Could Fine Apple $47,500 for Refusing to Delete Prohibited Content - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Tagansky District Court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it was scheduled to consider Russia's first ever case against Apple for not taking down prohibited information, with the company facing a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($47,500).

"A protocol drawn up by Roskomnadzor (Russian media watchdog) on part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses against Apple has been submitted to the court," the court said.

The law concerning a publisher's refusal to take down unlawful information prescribes a maximum fine of 4 million rubles.

The court has not given any further details on the case, with the date of consideration yet to be set.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Fine Apple Media Million Court

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

26 minutes ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

31 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

2 hours ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.