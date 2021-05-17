UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Could Go Beyond Planned Series Of 10 Borei-Class Nuclear-Powered Subs - Government

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russia Could Go Beyond Planned Series of 10 Borei-Class Nuclear-Powered Subs - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia could build more Borei-A class strategic ballistic missile submarines after it finishes the construction of ten such subs in accordance with the current contracts, Vladimir Pospelov, member of the Military-Industrial Commission under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.

Asked whether the current series will wrap up after the construction of the ninth and tenth Borei submarines, Pospelov said that "the series could be continued" as "the project has shown itself to be successful and has good prospects for modernization.

"

Pospelov did not reveal the exact number of additional Borei-class nuclear-powered subs that Russia could build.

The Russian Navy received Knyaz Vladimir, the first of a series of upgraded Borei-A class strategic ballistic missile submarines, as part of the Navy's Project 955A, in June of last year.

The first Borei-class submarine, Yury Dolgoruky, was handed over to Russia's Northern Fleet in January 2013.

A total of 10 Borei-class submarines are planned to be constructed for the Russian Navy by 2027.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin January June Government

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

7 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

9 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

9 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

10 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.