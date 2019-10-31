UrduPoint.com
Russia Could Mediate Talks Between Serbia, Kosovo - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:22 PM

Russia could take on the role of mediator in talks between Serbia and Kosovo, the deputy chairman of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, Alexey Chepa, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russia could take on the role of mediator in talks between Serbia and Kosovo, the deputy chairman of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, Alexey Chepa, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"If bilateral talks fail [to settle the problem], we need to engage a third party who will manage to skirt contentious issues. Russia could become a potential third party to the negotiations [between Serbia and Kosovo]," the lawmaker stressed.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade.

The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Belgrade has agreed to an EU-mediated dialogue with Kosovo since Serbia is trying to move ahead with the EU accession process. However, the talks, launched in Brussels in 2013, have since stalled.

