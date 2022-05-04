Russia Could Not Attend UN Information Committee Meeting Due to US Visas - Deputy Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Russian delegation could not participate in the meeting of the UN Committee on Information because the US government was late in granting the necessary visa to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"Because of the actions of the American side, participation in the session of the committee of the Russian delegation from the capital was actually disrupted," Polyanskiy said. "The head of our delegation, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, received a visa only yesterday afternoon. The other two experts do not have visas at all."