UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Could Obligate IT Giants To Open Representative Offices In Country- Senior Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia Could Obligate IT Giants to Open Representative Offices in Country- Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament is currently preparing amendments that would obligate foreign IT companies to open representative offices in Russia, the head of the information policy committee, Alexander Khinshtein, said on Friday.

"A legislation that we are currently preparing will be adopted in Russia.

It will obligate foreign technological companies and internet resources ... to establish representative offices and branch offices on the territory of our country," Khinshtein said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

Apart from that, the parliament is considering amendments forcing IT companies to comply with some requirements.

"We will soon finalize the proposals and submit them to agencies for coordination," Khinshtein added.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Parliament Chamber From

Recent Stories

UN chief urges concerted effort worldwide to end c ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scou ..

2 minutes ago

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt's terror law use against critics slammed at ..

3 minutes ago

Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea off Be ..

3 minutes ago

EU Will Soon Expand Its Human Rights Sanctions Lis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.