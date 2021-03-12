Russia Could Obligate IT Giants to Open Representative Offices in Country- Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament is currently preparing amendments that would obligate foreign IT companies to open representative offices in Russia, the head of the information policy committee, Alexander Khinshtein, said on Friday.

"A legislation that we are currently preparing will be adopted in Russia.

It will obligate foreign technological companies and internet resources ... to establish representative offices and branch offices on the territory of our country," Khinshtein said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

Apart from that, the parliament is considering amendments forcing IT companies to comply with some requirements.

"We will soon finalize the proposals and submit them to agencies for coordination," Khinshtein added.