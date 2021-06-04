Russia Could Play Key Role in Carbon Emission Trading - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia is able to play a key role in the carbon emissions market, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that it is necessary to respond to forest fires and engage in reforestation to reach this goal.

"The importance of Russia's natural potential for ensuring the climate stability of the planet as a whole is enormous, colossal. And, of course, due to its natural advantages, Russia can play a key role in the carbon emissions market," Putin said in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that it is necessary to "increase the efficiency of forest and land use."