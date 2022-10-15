UrduPoint.com

Russia Could Play Key Role In Developing Africa's Energy Sector - African Energy Chamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russia Could Play Key Role in Developing Africa's Energy Sector - African Energy Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The energy crisis in Europe has shown that it is necessary for Africa to increase cooperation with Russia, as Moscow could play a leading role in supporting energy projects on the continent, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik.

According to Ayuk, the European energy crisis has shown that Africa needs to build up partnership with Moscow in order to create sustainable resource exchange chains, because the issue of energy security cannot be ignored. Russia has a huge potential and experience in this sphere, and is a world leader in implementing infrastructure projects and investing in energy, the chairman added.

According to the head of the African Energy Chamber, if Africa continues to be dependent on other countries, it will have a negative affect on the continent's development, which requires new opportunities and technologies to advance.

