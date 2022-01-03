Russia Could See Rise in COVID-19 Cases in January - Infectious Disease Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) A spike in the number of coronavirus infections is likely to occur in Russia this month amid the spread of the Omicron variant, Sergey Voznesensky, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University told Sputnik.

"There is a high probability that there will be a rise in infections, but there will not be such an influx of hospitalizations," Voznesensky said.

He explained that if the Omicron strain spreads in Russia in a way similar to how the situation unfolded in South Africa or the United Kingdom, that would make a spike in infections more likely.

Voznesensky pointed out that the Delta variant was more deadly and had the highest fatality rate.

On Saturday, Russia reported 19,751 new cases of COVID-19, while on Friday the number of new cases was at 20,638. A week ago, Russia was reporting around 24,000 new cases daily.