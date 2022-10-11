Russia Could Take Adequate Measures Due to Growing US Involvement in Ukraine - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia will be forced to take adequate countermeasures due to the growing US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Obviously, a direct clash with the United States and NATO is not in Russia's interests.

We warn and hope that Washington and other Western capitals realize the danger of an uncontrolled escalation," Ryabkov said.

"Russia will be forced to take adequate countermeasures, including asymmetric," he said.