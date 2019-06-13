Russia Could Use Artificial Intelligence to Disrupt US Elections - House Intel. Chair

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies could allow malign actors such as Russia to disrupt future presidential elections in the United States, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a congressional hearing on Thursday

Schiff issued the warning as the Intelligence Committee heard testimony from experts on the threat posed by so-called "deep fakes," or synthetic data generated with the use of AI.

"Advances in AI and machine learning have led to the emergence of advanced digitally doctored types of media, or so-called 'deep fakes' that enable malicious actors to foment chaos, division or crisis and they have the capacity to disrupt entire campaigns, including that for the presidency," Schiff said.

Schiff reiterated his opinion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying Moscow could use deep fakes to enhance its meddling in future polls.

"We are on the cusp of a technological revolution that could enable even more sinister forms of deception and disinformation by malign actors, foreign or domestic," Schiff said.

The hearing comes amid growing concern over deep fakes, after several AI-generated videos were circulated online.

One such altered viral video showed edited footage of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made her appear as if she were drunk and slurring her words.

Another showed Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerburg bragging about how he has stolen data from people who use the social media platform.

Schiff also claimed that Russia could take advantage of the technology to stir up racial tensions in the United States or interfere in the country's elections, such as by creating a fake video depicting police brutality.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not interfere in the US political system and that allegations to the contrary have been made up to advance domestic political agendas as well as detract the US public from pressing societal issues.