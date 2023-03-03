Russia Counting on Growth in Production of Hydrocarbons in 2023 - Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russia is counting on the increase in the production of hydrocarbons this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"I would like to say that these restrictions, first of all, led to the fact that the same energy sources in the countries that imposed these sanctions became more expensive. New suppliers have emerged, with higher prices due to new logistics... If you look at the volume of our hydrocarbon production, not only did it not decrease last year, but it increased," Siluanov said in an interview with RT, adding that "we hope that this situation will continue this year."

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel, since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

On December 5, the EU placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, joined by the G7 nations and Australia. Earlier in February, the EU said it was introducing a price cap for Russian oil products, together with the G7 and Australia, at $100 per barrel for premium-to-crude products (such as diesel and kerosene) and $45 for discount-to-crude products (such as naphtha).

The price cap, however, does not apply to oil products that are "substantially processed in a third country," as well as those that are produced in a third country by mixing Russian and foreign oil.

In February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow would voluntarily and without any international consultations reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March.