Russia Counts On Coordination Of Actions With Mozambique In UN - Putin

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Counts on Coordination of Actions with Mozambique in UN - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia counts on coordination of actions with Mozambique in the United Nations, including in work of the UN Security Council, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In 2023-2024, Mozambique is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

We count on further coordination of our actions in the Security Council, effective interaction in solving important global and regional problems," Putin said during a meeting with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the Russia-Africa summit.

Russia shares the intention to expand cooperation with Mozambique, Putin added.

