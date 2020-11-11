UrduPoint.com
Russia Counts On Int'l Community In Syria Restoration- Head Of Humanitarian Agency

Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

Russia will be unable to restore Syria on its own and counts on help from the international community to undertake this task, head of the international cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia will be unable to restore Syria on its own and counts on help from the international community to undertake this task, head of the international cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov said.

"It is impossible to solve all the problems of Syria with humanitarian aid. We must talk about assistance in development and reconstruction. First of all, of course, it is jobs, restoration of public infrastructure, construction of entire cities, schools, hospitals very often from scratch," Primakov said in a television appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya-24.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Return of Refugees to Syria in Damascus, Primakov told the broadcaster that Russia counts on a gallant effort from international partners in the mammoth undertaking.

"Russia itself will not be able to pull it off, the task is insurmountable for us ... we count on international cooperation, on the fact that our partners are fearless people and governments that are ready to participate in the reconstruction of Syria," Primakov said.

He went on to draw attention to the fact that the US and EU not only ignored the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees, but also attempted to interfere with its organization.

"I would very much like for the governments of the countries that have invested in the destruction of Syria over these 9 and a half years to do their bit and pay their debts to this country and also remove isolation and illegal sanctions that exist against Syria, and to invest in the restoration of this country," Primakov said.

An international conference on the return of refugees opened in Damascus on Wednesday. The conference announced the participation of delegations from 27 countries and representatives of 12 international organizations with the UN partaking as an observer. The Russian delegation include specialists from more than 30 ministries and departments.

