Russia Counts on Partners' Support to Convene Meeting of UNSC Heads of State - Antonov

Russia expects that its international partners will support Moscow's initiative to hold a meeting of the heads of state of the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia expects that its international partners will support Moscow's initiative to hold a meeting of the heads of state of the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"I think that even today the peoples have the right to demand from their governments that efforts to consolidate peace are not weakened, but increased. In this regard, we count on the support of our partners in the implementation of the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to convene a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council," he said.

Antonov spoke on the occasion of the Diplomats' Day. During his speech, the envoy stressed that Russian foreign policy is aimed at defending national interests "for the sake of internal development, at promoting a unifying agenda and strengthening collective principles in solving pressing global problems."

"Our country has never shied away from a special responsibility for ensuring universal peace and security. We have defended and will continue to defend principles such as the sovereignty and equality of states, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes," he said.

Antonov continued to say that these principles were proclaimed 75 years ago in the UN Charter.

"Even during the war years, people were thinking how to make the victory - for which they greatly sacrificed - not just the starting point of the next interwar period, but the turning point from which the era of stable peaceful relations between states would begin. This question arose before the leaders of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, when they, realizing their responsibility not only for waging war, but also for the post-war world, determined the main principles of the world order in inter-alliance agreements," he said.

"Of great importance in this regard was the Yalta Conference, the 75th anniversary of which our today's photo exhibition is dedicated to.

One of the outcomes of this historic meeting was the decision to convene a multilateral meeting in San Francisco, which resulted in signing of the UN Charter," Antonov said.

Antonov concluded by emphasizing that Russia "will go our part of the road towards each state that wants to build relations with Russia on the basis of mutual respect and a balance of interests."

"We are convinced that improving Russian-American interaction will not only meet the interests of Russia and the United States, but will also have a beneficial effect on the entire course of world events," he said.

The representatives of foreign missions attended the meeting event at the Russian embassy which featured a jazz concert and the photo exhibit.

Moreover, the portrait of Russia's Ambassador to England for Peter the First was showcased at the embassy to mark the Diplomats' Day. A unique 18-century portrait from the collection of the Muscarelle Museum Of Art in Williamsburg, Virginia, is for display for just one day and thanks to Fanagoria company.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member states � China, France, Russia, the UK and the US � gather for a summit. He added that it would be especially important to hold such a meeting in 2020, the year which marks the 75th anniversary of the UN formation.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly will start on September 15. The high-level week will begin on September 22.

Diplomats' Day is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, the date when the Posolsky Prikaz, Russia's first foreign affairs agency, was first mentioned in official chronicles.

