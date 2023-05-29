Russia Counts on Preserving Momentum in Joint Projects With Turkey - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russia counts on preserving momentum when it comes to implementation of joint projects with Turkey after reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is already a fairly high momentum in the implementation of joint Russian-Turkish projects. Of course, we expect that the momentum will continue, because the goals are really quite ambitious," Peskov told reporters.