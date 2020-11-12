UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Counts On Successful Outcome Of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum In Tunisia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

Russia Counts on Successful Outcome of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia

Russia hopes for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to result in agreements that will be implemented by all parties involved and result in a sustainable solution to the civil conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia hopes for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to result in agreements that will be implemented by all parties involved and result in a sustainable solution to the civil conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The forum began on Monday under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), bringing together 75 delegates representing Libya's three key regions Cyrenaica, Fezzan and Tripolitania, each represented by 25 participants with a common goal of negotiating the terms of an inclusive political reconciliation.

"We hope very much that this work will be successful and, most importantly, that the outcomes of this work will be implemented rather than just remain on paper after yet another conference," Lavrov said at a press conference.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the fact the the Libyan warring parties have managed to reach an agreement to renew oil production in September is certain to have impacted the world market and prices, which are currently in an upward trend.

On Wednesday, the UNSMIL announced that the forum participants had agreed to a road map for the transition period during which an interim government and presidential council will be created. According to the plan, the transition period will last for up to 18 months and result in a general election.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Russia Oil Road Libya September Market All Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Anas Al Otaiba&#039;s bid for AIBA presidency gath ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways invites applications for inducti ..

2 minutes ago

Guatemalan police find ton of cocaine in crashed p ..

2 minutes ago

Participants of Damascus Conference Reaffirm Commi ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Poised to Convince US State Department to App ..

15 minutes ago

Call for emergency help for flood-stricken Chad

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.