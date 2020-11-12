Russia Counts on Successful Outcome of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia hopes for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to result in agreements that will be implemented by all parties involved and result in a sustainable solution to the civil conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The forum began on Monday under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), bringing together 75 delegates representing Libya's three key regions Cyrenaica, Fezzan and Tripolitania, each represented by 25 participants with a common goal of negotiating the terms of an inclusive political reconciliation.

"We hope very much that this work will be successful and, most importantly, that the outcomes of this work will be implemented rather than just remain on paper after yet another conference," Lavrov said at a press conference.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the fact the the Libyan warring parties have managed to reach an agreement to renew oil production in September is certain to have impacted the world market and prices, which are currently in an upward trend.

On Wednesday, the UNSMIL announced that the forum participants had agreed to a road map for the transition period during which an interim government and presidential council will be created. According to the plan, the transition period will last for up to 18 months and result in a general election.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.