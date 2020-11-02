Russia COVID-19 cases up 18,257 to 1,655,038

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Russia registered 18,257 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,655,038, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 238 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 28,473.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 4,796 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 434,205, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,236,033 people have recovered, including 10,360 over the past day.

So far, over 61.5 million tests have been conducted across the country.