UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia COVID-19 Cases Up 18,257 To 1,655,038

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:04 PM

Russia COVID-19 cases up 18,257 to 1,655,038

Russia registered 18,257 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,655,038, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Russia registered 18,257 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,655,038, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 238 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 28,473.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 4,796 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 434,205, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,236,033 people have recovered, including 10,360 over the past day.

So far, over 61.5 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19; hot-spots sealed under micro-smart lockd ..

2 minutes ago

'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched YouTube video

2 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1.2 million: Johns ..

2 minutes ago

Yarn export:fatal for value added textile sector

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Meeting on Space Industry on Monday ..

7 minutes ago

Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 4.2 pct on overseas slum ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.