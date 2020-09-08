Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,099 to 1,035,789

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 5,099 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,035,789, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, Sep 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,099 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,035,789, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 122 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 17,993.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 695 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 267,742, the center said.

According to the statement, 850,049 patients have recovered so far, including 6,772 over the past day.

As of Monday, 205,834 people were still under medical observation, while over 38.9 million tests have been conducted across the country.