Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,185 to 1,030,690

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 5,185 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,030,690, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,185 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,030,690, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 51 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 17,871.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 690 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 267,047, the center said.

According to the statement, 843,277 patients have recovered so far, including 2,328 over the past day.

As of Sunday, 210,523 people were still under medical observation, while over 38.7 million tests have been conducted across the country.