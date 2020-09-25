Russia COVID-19 cases up 7,212 to 1,136,048

UrduPoint.com
Russia registered 7,212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide count to 1,136,048, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Friday

The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia has started to grow after the summer holiday season, with people gathering in large groups and many restrictions lifted.

Over the past day, 108 new deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 20,056, the center said, adding 934,146 patients across the country have recovered so far, including 4,317 in the past 24 hours.

As of Thursday, 222,601 people were still under medical observation, and over 44.

3 million tests have been conducted in Russia, it said.

Witnessing a steady growth in daily new cases, Moscow reported 1,560 new infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the city's total to 281,968, it added.

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked residents aged above 65 to stay at home whenever possible, and called on major enterprises to allow their staff to work from home.

The Russian capital has closed 43 stores after their customers or workers were found not wearing masks and gloves, according to Sobyanin's office.

