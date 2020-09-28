Russia COVID-19 cases up 8,135 to 1,159,573

Russia reported 8,135 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national count to 1,159,573, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia reported 8,135 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national count to 1,159,573, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement on Monday.

Russia's COVID-19 infections have been growing fast after the summer holiday season with large-group gatherings and many restrictions lifted.

In the Russian capital of Moscow, 2,217 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the city's total to 287,993, the center said.

Over the past day, 61 new deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 20,385, the center said, adding that 945,920 patients have recovered so far, including 2,702 over the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, 224,240 people remained under medical observation, and over 45.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.