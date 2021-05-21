Russia Created AI-Based Combat Robots Capable of Unmanned Fighting - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has already created combat robots with artificial intelligence (AI) capable of unmanned fighting, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia has already created combat robots with artificial intelligence (AI) capable of unmanned fighting, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu said.

"Serial production of combat robots has begun.

Not just experimental samples have appeared, but robots that can really be seen in science fiction films when he is able to fight independently," Shoigu said at the New Knowledge marathon.

"I cannot get around what is called the weapon of future. There is a lot of work going on here, too," he added.