UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Creates 1st Virtual Model Of Uranium Deposit - Mining Company

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:02 PM

Russia Creates 1st Virtual Model of Uranium Deposit - Mining Company

The Seversk Technological Institute of National Research Nuclear University MEPhI has created the first virtual model of a uranium deposit, which will help the country's nuclear industry probe deposits more precisely and increase extraction efficiency, Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom's JSC Khiagda mining company said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Seversk Technological Institute of National Research Nuclear University MEPhI has created the first virtual model of a uranium deposit, which will help the country's nuclear industry probe deposits more precisely and increase extraction efficiency, Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom's JSC Khiagda mining company said on Wednesday.

The model was created based on data obtained from the Istochny deposit in the Bauntovsky-Evenki District of the Republic of Buryatia, which the company is currently working on.

"The virtual reality set consists of a helmet, computer, controllers and software.

It is possible with its help to relocate to the underground in a matter of seconds, inside the productive horizon, without leaving the workplace. The operator can see the location of ore deposits in a three-dimensional image and can visualize the structure of layers while moving between them," Khiagda said in a statement.

According to Mikhail Noskov, the author and head of the project from the technological institute, it took nearly ten years to digitize the geological data obtained by the mining company.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

1 hour ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

2 hours ago

President , Sindh Governor discuss post-rain situa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, France to Have Talks on Libya on September ..

2 minutes ago

Six died, 146 infected with Covid19: Chief Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves 65 additional posts for BS ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.