Russia Creates 1st Virtual Model of Uranium Deposit - Mining Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Seversk Technological Institute of National Research Nuclear University MEPhI has created the first virtual model of a uranium deposit, which will help the country's nuclear industry probe deposits more precisely and increase extraction efficiency, Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom's JSC Khiagda mining company said on Wednesday.

The model was created based on data obtained from the Istochny deposit in the Bauntovsky-Evenki District of the Republic of Buryatia, which the company is currently working on.

"The virtual reality set consists of a helmet, computer, controllers and software.

It is possible with its help to relocate to the underground in a matter of seconds, inside the productive horizon, without leaving the workplace. The operator can see the location of ore deposits in a three-dimensional image and can visualize the structure of layers while moving between them," Khiagda said in a statement.

According to Mikhail Noskov, the author and head of the project from the technological institute, it took nearly ten years to digitize the geological data obtained by the mining company.