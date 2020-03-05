UrduPoint.com
Russia Creates General Operation Force Grouping In Arctic To Ensure Military Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:53 PM

Russia has created in the Arctic a general operation force grouping, capable of ensuing military security, and a coastal defense system, according to the document on Russia's policy in the Arctic region for the period until 2035

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia has created in the Arctic a general operation force grouping, capable of ensuing military security, and a coastal defense system, according to the document on Russia's policy in the Arctic region for the period until 2035.

The decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was released earlier on Thursday.

"As of 2020, as part of implementing the Russian Federation's policy in the Arctic, a general operation force grouping of the Russian Federation's armed forces has been created in the Russian Federation's Arctic zone, which is capable of ensuring military security in different military and political conditions," the document read.

Apart from that, a coastal defense system of the Russian Federal Security Service has been created in the region. It is already functioning actively.

According to the document, the increasing foreign military presence in the Arctic region, and the fact that Russia's activities there are being discredited are the key challenges that the national security faces.

