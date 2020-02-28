UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Creates New Air Defense Division In Arctic Region - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

Russia Creates New Air Defense Division in Arctic Region - Defense Minister

The Russian armed forces have created one more air defense division in the Arctic region, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, pointing to the guaranteed security of the Northern Sea Route, Russia's main Arctic shipping path

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Russian armed forces have created one more air defense division in the Arctic region, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, pointing to the guaranteed security of the Northern Sea Route, Russia's main Arctic shipping path.

"The system of air defense of Russia's segment of the Arctic region and of the country's northern regions is being improved. One more air defense division has been created as part of the Northern Fleet," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.

He added that the Russian armed forces ensured the security of the Northern Sea Route, with the Northern Fleet, the Airborne Troops, the Aerospace Forces and the Special Operations Forces conducting regular exercises on "protecting important industrial facilities and Russia's economic interests in the Arctic area."

Strengthening the Russian troops in the Arctic region remains a priority of the Defense Ministry, Shoigu went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Minor girl among 2 killed in different road mishap ..

1 minute ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

1 minute ago

Kite-string factory unearthed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Man axed to death by wife in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Exports of sports products fall 1.32 pc

5 minutes ago

US Navy Quarantines All Ships Recently Docked in P ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.