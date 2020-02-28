Russia Creates New Air Defense Division in Arctic Region - Defense Minister

The Russian armed forces have created one more air defense division in the Arctic region, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, pointing to the guaranteed security of the Northern Sea Route, Russia's main Arctic shipping path

"The system of air defense of Russia's segment of the Arctic region and of the country's northern regions is being improved. One more air defense division has been created as part of the Northern Fleet," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.

He added that the Russian armed forces ensured the security of the Northern Sea Route, with the Northern Fleet, the Airborne Troops, the Aerospace Forces and the Special Operations Forces conducting regular exercises on "protecting important industrial facilities and Russia's economic interests in the Arctic area."

Strengthening the Russian troops in the Arctic region remains a priority of the Defense Ministry, Shoigu went on to say.