Russia Creates New Engines For Navy To Compensate For Canceled Imports From Ukraine - UEC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:41 PM

Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, subsidiary of technology powerhouse Rostec) created a line of engines for ships of the Russian Navy to fully cover the loss of Ukrainian-made engines, supplies of which were canceled after suspension of defense industry cooperation between the two countries, UEC Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Yury Shmotin told Sputnik in an interview

"The UEC completed work on the defense ministry's order to develop basic gas turbine engines of 8,000 to 25,000 horsepower for the Russian Navy. These are the M70 family engines for both Zubr- and Murena-class ships on air cushions, as well as the very expected M90FR engine for ships of projects 22350 and 20386. These engines allow to create almost the entire range of power units for Russian Navy ships and to cover the needs of the defense ministry," Shmotin said.

Russia faced lack of gas turbine engines for its warships after Ukraine severed bilateral defense industry cooperation. In particular, the construction of the second trio of Project 11356 frigates for the Black Sea Fleet, the engines for which were made by the Ukrainian company Zorya-Mashproekt, was suspended. In 2018, it was revealed that two of the three ships of this series would be sold to India.

Subsequently, it was decided to design own gas turbine engines and begin their domestic production at the ODK-Saturn plant in the city of Rybinsk.

From 2014 to 2017, ODK-Saturn was designing three engines, including 27,500-horsepower M90FR, 10,000-horsepower Aggregat-DKVP and M70FRU-P2. The company's managing director Viktor Polyakov earlier told Sputnik that Project 22350 frigates would be first to receive Russian-made gas turbine engines.

