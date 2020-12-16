UrduPoint.com
Russia Creates Science Center To Study Health Impact Of Self-Isolation - Head Of Institute

Russia Creates Science Center to Study Health Impact of Self-Isolation - Head of Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia has created a science center that will include leading research institutes with an aim to study the impact of self-isolation on human health, Oleg Orlov, the director of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian academy of Sciences, told reporters on Wednesday.

"A world-class science center has been established. The creation of this center was initiated by Pavlov Institute of Physiology. The center has been established on the basis of a consortium of four institutions: Pavlov institute itself, Sechenov Institute of Evolutionary Physiology and Biochemistry, as well as St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University LETI. The Institute of Biomedical Problems also joined the consortium," Orlov said.

The head of the institute's department, Elena Tomilovskaya, said that the center was named the Pavlov Center of Integrative Physiology, Medicine, High-Tech Health Care, Stress Resistance Technologies.

Tomilovskaya stressed that the center would focus on the prevention and study of the consequences of long-term social isolation of small groups, and would also conduct research on psychological, psychophysiological and purely physiological effects.

"This is very relevant amid the situation that we have in the world," Tomilovskaya said, adding that the center would develop ways to provide psychological support during self-isolation with the use of virtual reality and electrostimulation technologies.

The science center's research will be conducted by 28 specialists, primarily from the Institute of Biomedical Problems, with foreign scientists being invited to participate in the project.

