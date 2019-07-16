Russia Creates Serval Small Arms Control System to Target Drones - Designer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has developed a small arms control system called Serval that is capable of destroying small-sized targets, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Viktor Komardin, a top manager at Concern Morinformsystem-Agat's design bureau, told Sputnik.

The system has been developed by Izumrud, the concern's subsidiary.

"This small-sized Serval small arms control system has been designed to destroy small-sized targets in the air, primarily small UAVs, as well as similar water or land-based targets," Komardin said.

The system can be put on a military vehicle or boat, he added, and its striking range depends on the type of small arms that is installed.

For example, if Serval has a Kalashnikov assault rifle, whose range is 400 meters (1,300 feet), then the system will be capable of striking at that exact range. At the same time, the effectiveness of shooting is several times higher, Komardin added.

"This is a universal remotely controlled combat module with removable small arms produced by Russia or abroad," Komardin said.

He noted that the system had undergone field tests at the Pacific Fleet, which recommended that the weapon be put into service by the Russian Defense Ministry. Serval has already received an export certificate.