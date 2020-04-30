UrduPoint.com
Russia Creating Anti-Drone System Capable Of Identifying Aircraft Type - Manufacturer

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:47 PM

Russia's Vega Radio Engineering Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-owned holding company, Ruselectronics, has begun to develop an anti-drone system that will be capable of differentiating the types of unmanned aircraft, Ruselectronics' press service has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's Vega Radio Engineering Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-owned holding company, Ruselectronics, has begun to develop an anti-drone system that will be capable of differentiating the types of unmanned aircraft, Ruselectronics' press service has told Sputnik.

"The new system dubbed Egida will include previously developed passive coherent locator for detecting moving objects, including those that do not emit GPS signals, Serp suppression module and Cheremukha radio monitoring module, which allows you to determine the location of the drone operator .

.. Works are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021," the press service said.

The system will be able to distinguish an airplane-type drone from helicopter and aerostatic types. This will allow for predicting the drone landing trajectory after interrupting its communication channel with the control center.

The system will also be capable of detecting and neutralizing drones operating over encrypted communication channels or jamming their signals, the press service added.

