Russia Creating Humanitarian Corridor For Exist Of Foreign Ships From Ukraine - Ministry

Published March 24, 2022 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022)  Russia is creating a humanitarian corridor for the exit of foreign ships from Ukrainian ports starting from Friday, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Thursday.

The official mentioned that 67 ships from 15 countries are still unable to leave Ukrainian ports.

"We emphasize once again that no danger is created by Russia to the freedom of civil navigation. In confirmation of this, we announce that for the exit of foreign ships from Ukrainian ports to the open sea, Russia is creating a humanitarian corridor, which is a safe lane for the movement of ships from the gathering area, located 20 miles southeast of the port of Ilyichevsk," Mizintsev told a briefing, adding that the corridor will operate daily from 05:00 to 16:00 GMT starting from Friday.

