Russia Creating Humanitarian Corridor for Exit of Foreign Ships From Ukraine - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russia is creating a humanitarian corridor for the exit of foreign ships from Ukrainian ports starting Friday, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Thursday.

The official said that 67 ships from 15 countries are still unable to leave Ukrainian ports due to the threat of shelling from the Ukrainian military and active mines.

"We emphasize once again that no danger is created by Russia to the freedom of civil navigation. In confirmation of this, we announce that for the exit of foreign ships from Ukrainian ports to the open sea, Russia is creating a humanitarian corridor, which is a safe lane for the movement of ships from the gathering area, located 20 miles southeast of the port of Ilyichevsk," Mizintsev told a briefing, adding that the corridor will operate daily from 05:00 to 16:00 GMT starting from Friday.

Mizintsev noted that 17,105 people, including over 4,095 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbas on Thursday.

Among them, 4,453 were rescued from Mariupol, the epicenter of hostilities between the Russian troops and the remnants of the nationalist Azov battalion.

The total number of those evacuated has exceeded 401,216, he added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian territorial defense forces continue to keep hostage 6,837 foreign nationals from 26 countries as well as 4.5 million Ukrainians, preventing them from using humanitarian corridors opened on a daily basis and using ceasefire periods for troops redeployment instead.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.