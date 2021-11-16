Russia criticises Polish use of tear gas on migrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the use of tear gas and water cannon by Polish forces to stop migrants entering from Belarus was "absolutely unacceptable".

"The behaviour of the Polish side is absolutely unacceptable," he told a press conference in Moscow, citing "tear gas and a water cannon and shots fired above the heads of migrants towards the direction of Belarus".