UrduPoint.com

Russia Criticises Polish Use Of Tear Gas On Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russia criticises Polish use of tear gas on migrants

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the use of tear gas and water cannon by Polish forces to stop migrants entering from Belarus was "absolutely unacceptable"

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the use of tear gas and water cannon by Polish forces to stop migrants entering from Belarus was "absolutely unacceptable".

"The behaviour of the Polish side is absolutely unacceptable," he told a press conference in Moscow, citing "tear gas and a water cannon and shots fired above the heads of migrants towards the direction of Belarus".

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Belarus Gas From

Recent Stories

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation at Union State ..

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation at Union State Borders - State Media

2 minutes ago
 Election process must be made transparent to resto ..

Election process must be made transparent to restore confidence of people: Dr. S ..

2 minutes ago
 Man's body found in faisalabad

Man's body found in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Opposition tries to bargain, blackmail on legislat ..

Opposition tries to bargain, blackmail on legislation of public interest: Senato ..

6 minutes ago
 DC witnesses' auction of vegetables, fruit

DC witnesses' auction of vegetables, fruit

6 minutes ago
 Burewala girls win basket ball championship defeat ..

Burewala girls win basket ball championship defeating Khanewal, Multan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.