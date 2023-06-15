UrduPoint.com

Russia Criticizes OSCE For Excessive Focus On Ukraine-Related Topics

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The dialogue within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has shrunk down to topics related to Ukraine only, leaving out other pressing issues such as the Transnistrian settlement, the Russian permanent representative at the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Everything has been cleared out for Ukraine. There is no dialogue whatsoever. This is a crisis of the genre in the organization itself. Diplomacy without dialogue is not diplomacy," Lukashevich said in answer to a question about the state of dialogue in the OSCE.

The organization was initially created with the purpose of finding complex solutions through dialogue and cooperation, so its very purpose becomes questionable in their absence, Lukashevich said.

Ukraine has displaced all other topics that were on the OSCE's agenda before February 2022, including the "5+2" format for the settlement of the conflict between Moldova and its breakaway Transnistria region, the Russian diplomat said.

"The importance of this platform as the only mechanism for achieving a comprehensive and sustainable settlement has been repeatedly emphasized in joint statements by foreign ministers of all OSCE participating States.

However, the 5+2 is practically dysfunctional," Lukashevich said.

Lukashevich slammed the "unfounded" accusations of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine being the reason for the freezing of the Transnistrian talks. He said the 5+2 format last met in October 2019, and all Russian calls for fellow participants to meet again were ignored after that, although it is the OSCE's mandate to facilitate dialogue.

The Russian diplomat noted that the OSCE's mandate on Moldova will expire on June 30, and if Moscow sees no progress by then, it will reconsider its own engagements with Chisinau.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside the control of Chisinau. After the start of Russia's military operation in neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, tensions in Transnistria escalated.

