Russia, CSTO To Prevent Aggression, Provocations On Tajik-Afghan Border - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russia, CSTO to Prevent Aggression, Provocations on Tajik-Afghan Border - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia and The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will act with all the determination to prevent any aggression or provocations on the Tajik-Afghan border, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The growing tension near the southern borders of our CSTO ally cannot but cause concern.

Moscow and Dushanbe are conducting intensive working contacts through the defense departments, border services and diplomatic channels ... If necessary, additional measures will be taken with all determination in the spirit of the Russian-Tajik alliance to prevent aggression or territorial provocations," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The Russian military base in Tajikistan has everything necessary to assist Dushanbe in controlling the situation on the border with Afghanistan, the spokeswoman added.

