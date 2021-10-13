Russia, Cuba Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has reaffirmed Russia's commitment to expand strategic cooperation with Cuba, stressing that the two countries will continue to develop joint projects, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday, following a visit to Cuba during which he met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021)

"As part of the trip, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, as well as with his counterpart on the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas. The purpose of the visit was to discuss ways to optimize mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and build up trade and economic cooperation between our countries, as well as to search for ways to further develop joint projects in Cuba. Yury Borisov conveyed special greetings to his Cuban colleagues from Russian President Vladimir Putin, on whose behalf he came to Havana," the office said.

During the meeting, Borisov noted that Cuba is among Russia's priority economic partners in Latin America, and the positive dynamics of contacts between the countries remain, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The intensity of bilateral contacts, including at the highest level, demonstrates the confidential and constructive nature of the dialogue between our countries. Such dynamics persist, despite the economic realities brought by the pandemic. Cuba is one of Russia's priority foreign economic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean," Borisov said.

Borisov further stressed that strategic partnership with Cuba will remain an unshakable priority for Russia even given the tightening blockade by the United States.