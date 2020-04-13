Russia, Cuba Argue in Favor of Ending Sanctions Amid Coronavirus Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, said during a phone call on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic warranted the lifting of US sanctions on them.

"The ministers stressed that all unilateral sanctions that go against international norms must be lifted in the face of this global threat, and confirmed their readiness for coordinated action within the UN on this and other issues," the Russian ministry said.

Parrilla said earlier that sanctions were preventing the Caribbean island nation from importing lifesaving medical supplies and equipment.

The foreign ministers also discussed preparations for this year's celebration marking the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 60 years ago.