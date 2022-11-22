Russia, Cuba Both Oppose Various Restrictions, Embargoes - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia has always opposed various restrictions, embargoes and blockades, Cuba takes the same position toward Russia, these are the results of the traditional friendship between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

"We have always opposed various kinds of restrictions, embargoes, blockades, and so on. We have always supported on international platforms, and we see that Cuba takes the same position in relation to our country, in relation to Russia," Putin said.

The President of Russia noted that "all this is the result of traditional friendship, which was founded by comrade Fidel Castro."