UrduPoint.com

Russia, Cuba Both Oppose Various Restrictions, Embargoes - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russia, Cuba Both Oppose Various Restrictions, Embargoes - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia has always opposed various restrictions, embargoes and blockades, Cuba takes the same position toward Russia, these are the results of the traditional friendship between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

"We have always opposed various kinds of restrictions, embargoes, blockades, and so on. We have always supported on international platforms, and we see that Cuba takes the same position in relation to our country, in relation to Russia," Putin said.

The President of Russia noted that "all this is the result of traditional friendship, which was founded by comrade Fidel Castro."

Related Topics

Russia Castro Vladimir Putin Same Cuba All

Recent Stories

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

10 minutes ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

15 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

56 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

2 hours ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.