UrduPoint.com

Russia, Cuba Committed To Implement Agreements Reached On November 19-22 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements of November 19-22, considering the will of the Cuban side, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Diaz-Canel visited Moscow visited Russia and met with Putin in late November.

"The readiness to consistently implement the agreements reached following the visit of the President of Cuba to Russia on November 19-22 this year has been confirmed, with due consideration for the proposals and wishes of the Cuban side," the statement said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Cuba November

Recent Stories

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

15 minutes ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

15 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

16 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

16 minutes ago
 Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with ..

Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with Serbia closed

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.