Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements of November 19-22, considering the will of the Cuban side, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Diaz-Canel visited Moscow visited Russia and met with Putin in late November.

"The readiness to consistently implement the agreements reached following the visit of the President of Cuba to Russia on November 19-22 this year has been confirmed, with due consideration for the proposals and wishes of the Cuban side," the statement said.