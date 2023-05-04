Russia-Cuba Cooperation Areas Include Energy, Tourism, Investment - Presidential Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin held a meeting in Havana with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, during which he outlined power industry, tourism and investment as the three main areas of bilateral work, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party Granma reported.

According to the report, power industry cooperation should be boosted and the tourist flow to Cuba should be increased.

Russian business investment in Cuba's economy will provide long-term results, Oreshkin said.

The Russian presidential aide was accompanied at the meetings in Havana by "representatives of companies willing to invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy, such as mining, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and power industry."