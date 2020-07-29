UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Cuba Discuss Possibility To Resume Regular Flights To Havana September 15- Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia, Cuba Discuss Possibility to Resume Regular Flights to Havana September 15- Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia and Cuba are in talks on resuming Russian flag carrier Aeroflot's regular flights to Havana starting September 15, the Cuban Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia would resume air travel with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania starting August 1 due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation. Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said that Moscow was talks with around 30 countries more regarding the air travel resumption.

"Aeroflot, and Russian and Cuban aviation authorities discuss the resumption of regular flights to Havana starting September 15. Everything is ready technically. Everything depends on the Russian side. Charter carriers conducting flights to the island are also discussing the air travel resumption with Cuban authorities and await only the permission by the Russian side," the Cuban Embassy said.

Cuba is ready to accept charter flights with Russian tourists coming to Cuban resorts, including Varadero, the embassy added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Turkey Havana United Kingdom Tanzania Cuba August September

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

20 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

27 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

34 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

37 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.