Russia, Cuba Discuss Possibility to Resume Regular Flights to Havana September 15- Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia and Cuba are in talks on resuming Russian flag carrier Aeroflot's regular flights to Havana starting September 15, the Cuban Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia would resume air travel with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania starting August 1 due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation. Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said that Moscow was talks with around 30 countries more regarding the air travel resumption.

"Aeroflot, and Russian and Cuban aviation authorities discuss the resumption of regular flights to Havana starting September 15. Everything is ready technically. Everything depends on the Russian side. Charter carriers conducting flights to the island are also discussing the air travel resumption with Cuban authorities and await only the permission by the Russian side," the Cuban Embassy said.

Cuba is ready to accept charter flights with Russian tourists coming to Cuban resorts, including Varadero, the embassy added.