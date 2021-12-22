Russia, Cuba Held Political Consultations at Foreign Ministerial Level - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia and Cuba held political consultations at the foreign ministerial level and discussed various issues on the international agenda, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, which was held in a virtual format, the parties exchanged views on various urgent issues of the international multilateral agenda, including the aggravation of the economic, trade and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba in the context of the (coronavirus) pandemic," the statement said.

Various UN initiatives, issues related to the UN Security Council, and other topics were also discussed, it said.