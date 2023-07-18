Open Menu

Russia, Cuba Increase Trade Almost Ninefold In January-April 2023 - Trade Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 01:20 AM

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The trade between Russia and Cuba increased by almost nine times in the first four months of 2023 compared with the same period last year, Russian trade representative in Cuba Sergei Baldin told Sputnik on Monday.

"The mutual trade in January-April this year has grown by almost nine times compared with the same period last year," Baldin said.

  Those are tangible results of the active work done by the governments and businesses of both countries under the US's embargo against Cuba and sanctions against Russia, the trade envoy said.

"In this new conditions, (Russia's) supply routes will be redirected to promising markets of our friendly countries, which historically include Cuba," Baldin said.

A good understanding of the situation and a strong desire to significantly strengthen comprehensive mutual ties both in Moscow and in Havana has also facilitated the expansion of bilateral trade, he added.

