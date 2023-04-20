Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Successfully - Lavrov

The military cooperation between Moscow and Havana is developing successfully, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The military cooperation between Moscow and Havana is developing successfully, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our military cooperation with Cuba is developing successfully in accordance with agreements between the two sides. And as I understand the forms of this military cooperation suit both the Russian and Cuban sides," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.