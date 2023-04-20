UrduPoint.com

Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Successfully - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Successfully - Lavrov

The military cooperation between Moscow and Havana is developing successfully, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The military cooperation between Moscow and Havana is developing successfully, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our military cooperation with Cuba is developing successfully in accordance with agreements between the two sides. And as I understand the forms of this military cooperation suit both the Russian and Cuban sides," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Havana Cuba

Recent Stories

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

25 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand E ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand Eid Musalla in Khuzam

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Mu ..

Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

25 minutes ago
 Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova ..

Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova, No Injuries Reported - Party ..

6 minutes ago
 US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Emba ..

US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Embassy Evacuation - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Za ..

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.