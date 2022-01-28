Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - Diplomat

UrduPoint.com

Cooperation between Russia and Cuba in the military-technical sphere has been actively developing for many years and is aimed at strengthening the defense capability and national security of the two countries while complying with international obligations, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov told Sputnik

"Our cooperation in the military-technical sphere has been actively developing since the Soviet times, it is constructive and non-opportunistic. When developing cooperation in the field of military-technical cooperation with Cuba, we proceed, first of all, from the interests of strengthening the defense capability of our countries, ensuring national security in the modern turbulent world," Guskov said.

External factors and the current international agenda cannot influence the development of relations in the military and military-technical sphere, the diplomat added.

Russia and Cuba also maintain an intensive interdepartmental dialogue in the military-technical sphere, Guskov said, adding that new contacts at various levels are on the agenda.

