UrduPoint.com

Russia, Cuba Negotiating On Additional Loan For Wheat Supplies - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Russia, Cuba Negotiating on Additional Loan for Wheat Supplies - Lavrov

Moscow and Havana are negotiating on a loan for an additional supply of wheat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Moscow and Havana are negotiating on a loan for an additional supply of wheat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are negotiating with our Cuban friends on a special loan for additional wheat supplies," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

Russia fully meets needs of Latin American countries in grain and agriculture products, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, the Russian minister arrived in Havana on a working visit. Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Havana Brazil Cuba Venezuela Wheat

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic heads of state

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Naj ..

Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Najam Sethi

6 minutes ago
 SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, g ..

SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, govt borrows Rs239bn from State ..

6 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Rep ..

Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary General on Monday ..

Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary General on Monday - Russian Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia ..

Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia Worth $660Mln - Company

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.