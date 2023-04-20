Russia, Cuba Negotiating on Additional Loan for Wheat Supplies - Lavrov

Moscow and Havana are negotiating on a loan for an additional supply of wheat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"We are negotiating with our Cuban friends on a special loan for additional wheat supplies," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

Russia fully meets needs of Latin American countries in grain and agriculture products, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, the Russian minister arrived in Havana on a working visit. Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.