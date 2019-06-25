UrduPoint.com
Russia, Cuba Not Discussing Reactivating Russian Military Base In Lourdes- Cuba Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia, Cuba Not Discussing Reactivating Russian Military Base in Lourdes- Cuba Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia and Cuba are not discussing reactivation of Russian signals intelligence facility in Lourdes, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Gerardo Penalver Portal said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I can confirm to you that there is no discussion of reactivating the [military] base in Lourdes. This is what I can say," Portal said.

The signals intelligence facility in the southern suburb of the Cuban capital of Havana was built back in the Soviet era, in 1962. The facility was commissioned in 1967.

Since it was located just 155 miles away from the US border, it enabled Russia to intercept signals covering almost the entire territory of the United States. The Russian government decided to leave the facility in 2001, satisfying a request by Washington, and in February 2002 the last remaining Russian experts were withdrawn from Lourdes.

Reports about possible reactivating of the facility emerged in summer 2014. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refuted the claims.

