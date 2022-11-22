UrduPoint.com

Russia, Cuba Should Strengthen Cooperation, Considering Current Global Situation - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia, Cuba Should Strengthen Cooperation, Considering Current Global Situation - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday that Moscow and Havana need to strengthen cooperation as there is such an opportunity .

"Based on this solid foundation of friendship, we, of course, should move on, taking into account the current global situation, and strengthen our cooperation. And I am very glad that we have such an opportunity," Putin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Havana Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

35 seconds ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

5 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

34 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

46 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

1 hour ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.