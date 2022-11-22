Russia, Cuba Should Strengthen Cooperation, Considering Current Global Situation - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday that Moscow and Havana need to strengthen cooperation as there is such an opportunity .

"Based on this solid foundation of friendship, we, of course, should move on, taking into account the current global situation, and strengthen our cooperation. And I am very glad that we have such an opportunity," Putin said.